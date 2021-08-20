HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Kogan.com Shares Jump Ahead Of FY21 Results

By | 20 Aug 2021

Shares for Kogan.com have risen 4.8 per cent on the ASX, hitting a peak of $13.23 today, ahead of the release of the company’s FY21 results on Tuesday.

Trading opened today at $12.50 at 10am, before jumping to $12.35 by 10.35am. Shares were trading at $11.39 at the opening of the market on Monday, and have risen steadily throughout the week.

It’s been a bumper twelve-month period for Kogan; this time last year, shares were trading at $21.98, and continued lockdowns and financial uncertainty have seen share prices fluctuate since, from highs of $25.07 in last October, to lows of $8.71 in late May.

With no major announcements made today, nor acquisition rumours, this jump might just be a market correction ahead of Kogan’s financials.

