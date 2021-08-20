Australians are continuing to move to faster NBN plans, with 400,000 residential broadband customers upgrading their speeds to higher tiers in the June quarter.

The ACCC’s latest NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report reveals that almost three quarters of all NBN wholesale connections are now at speeds of 50Mbps or above, with 17.3 per cent at 100Mbps or above.

According to ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey, this is a result of NBN and retail providers promoting faster plans.

“NBN Co’s incentives for retail providers, such as its ‘Focus on Fast’ promotion, have been welcome as many Australians work and study from home.

“Retailers may revert to standard pricing for premium services once a promotion ends, and we urge customers to monitor their usage to make sure that their service meets their ongoing needs,” she said.

Retail providers acquired more bandwidth over the quarter, with an increase of 9.2 per cent, resulting in an increase of CVC acquired per customer from 2.54Mbps to 2.74Mbps.

“We are pleased that retail providers are acquiring additional capacity to support network demand and keep consumers connected.

“The ACCC will continue to monitor CVC to see what effect the end of the ‘Focus on Fast’ promotion has on it,” said Brakey.

Wholesale market shares for the main retail service providers remained stable over the quarter, while Aussie Broadband was a big winner among the minor players, accounting for 26 per cent of wholesale services added and lifting its share to 4.7 per cent.