Apple are looking t put a focus on AR and VR with their WWDC announcements this year, and have showcased a new room-scanning API for devs.

The new feature, known as Apple RoomPlan, scans and creates 3D floor plans of an interior room. RoomPlan is powered by the Cupertino based companies ARKit, which allows developers to use LiDAR inside their own apps. LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology has been fitted to iPhones and iPads since 2020 but will now be used to quickly make floor plans for rooms.

The app will require a user to scan the room, during which “the framework inspects a device’s camera feed and LiDAR readings and identifies walls, windows, openings, and doors. RoomPlan also recognizes room features, furniture, and appliances, for example, a fireplace, bed, or refrigerator, and provides that information to the app,” according to Apple.

Users are then able to view the resulting readings which include estimated room size, optional furniture addition and the ability to feature the room in a 3D animation or game.

While room scanning technology isn’t new to mobile devices, the implementation of it on an iPhone grants easier access to those looking to implement it for their business. The technology has been designed with hospitality, real estate, architecture and interior design professionals in mind.