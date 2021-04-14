HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Klipsch Sets $9M Target As Shamoon Rallies The Troops

Klipsch Sets $9M Target As Shamoon Rallies The Troops

By | 14 Apr 2021

The battle between Sound United and the Premium Audio Company, the owners of Klipsch is heating up with newly minted Klipsch staff being told that they have a target of $9M for this year and that’s without Onkyo or Pioneer receivers.

Information leaked to ChannelNews reveals that former Qualifi Sales Manager Peter Shamoon who defected to the Premium Audio Company after plotting with Phil Hawkins another former Qualifi employee, to take the brand away from his former employer has been shopping the market for staff and is desperately keen to get the brand off the ground under his stewardship.

This is what one major retailer said about the ‘Phil & Peter Gabfest’

Both individuals are still facing legal action over their betrayal of their former employer who is now in a stronger position than when Shamoon and Hawkins worked for the Company.

According to Harvey Norman sources who have had the brand exclusively at mass retailers, the target is on the low side especially as he will be competing with his former employer who has sold Qualifi to Sound United, who are set to take Klipsch head on in the Australian market with several brands including, Polk, Bowers & Wilkins, Marantz and Denon as well as several new products due this year.

ChannelNews understands that PAC was banking on getting the Onkyo and Pioneer brands in an effort to compete up against Sound United however the Tokyo Stock Exchange is set to pull the plug on its listing of Onkyo Home Entertainment — once a household name in turntables, stereos and home cinemas — due to it being mired in negative net worth.

We understand that both Voxx International and Sound United were approached to invest in these brands but the $150M in immediate capital was deemed “A not worthwhile investment” according to sources.

Onkyo reported this week that it expects to book $26.8 million in liabilities exceeding assets for the Asian financial year.

That would mark the second consecutive fiscal year of being in this situation, which triggers the delisting process.

In response, the TSE said it has designated Onkyo as a security under supervision, the first step toward being ejected from the bourse.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Is Onkyo, Pioneer Heading For Bankruptcy As D Day Passes?
New Polk Speakers Set To Take It Right Up To Klipsch
Sound United Hires Top Nike Executive As Local Operations Crank Up
Battle Over Struggling Onkyo Audio Brand Emerges
Sound United Set To Be A Key Player In Local Audio Market After Qualifi Acquisition
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

This Brand Dominated The iF Design Awards With 10 Wins
Industry Latest News Loewe
/
April 14, 2021
/
Belkin Commits To 100% Carbon Neutrality By 2025
Belkin Latest News
/
April 14, 2021
/
FBI Intervene After Microsoft Exchange Server Hack
Breaking News China Ban Latest News
/
April 14, 2021
/
Allegro Ahead In Race For Toll Global Express
Latest News Logistics
/
April 14, 2021
/
Product Safety Recall For SmartHome Device
ACCC Latest News
/
April 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

This Brand Dominated The iF Design Awards With 10 Wins
Industry Latest News Loewe
/
April 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
World-renowned iF World Design Guide has announced the winners of its 2021 iF Design Award – the international label for...
Read More