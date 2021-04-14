World-renowned iF World Design Guide has announced the winners of its 2021 iF Design Award – the international label for outstanding design.

Each year, iF International Forum Design GmbH hosts the world-renowned and highly revered awards, which are recognized with industries as a symbol of design excellence around the world.

This year, the awards event celebrated winners and their designs from 44 countries across nearly every continent.

There was a clear high achiever in the Product Design category, with German TV brand Loewe taking out 10 awards, including the prestigious iF Gold Medal for its We. By Loewe SEE product family.



This year more entries were received than ever before, with almost 10,000 in a total of nine disciplines. Despite many challenges and obstacles faced by the world in the past year, the quality of entries remained high.

With design being a fickle beast, moving quickly as it responds to trends, the pandemic has inevitably shaped many of this year’s product entries. As a result of the changes forced upon the world, designs have evolved and adapted – be it greater focus on hygiene, or catering to the many people spending more time at home.

The key to design excellence, it seems, is simplicity.

“Loewe stands for innovative, functional and intuitive product design,” stated the brand.

“Design clarity, practicality and utmost precision down to the smallest detail … Loewe sets a counterpoint to our complicated and hectic environment, calming our private surrounding.”



Loewe is a winner of 10 iF Design Awards for 2021 with these products: