KEF have unveiled the 1,000-watt KC92 and Kube MIE Series subwoofers, engineered to provide an immersive audio experience to home entertainment.

The KC92 Subwoofer features a force-cancelling configuration with two 9-inch drivers, and is designed to minimise distortion and enhance the clarity and depth of bass.

The KC92’s innovative P-Flex Surround, inspired by origami, allows for precise driver movement, ensuring deep bass extension and detailed reproduction at any volume level.

KEF’s proprietary Music Integrity Engine and iBX Intelligent Bass Extension technology enhances the subwoofer’s performance further, delivering impactful sound across all listening levels.

The KEF KC92 delivers 1,000 watts of Class D amplification (500 watts per amplifier for each driver) and frequencies as low as 11Hz.

The KC92 features both line-level and speaker-level inputs for easy connection to a wide range of amplifiers, and has five options for room placement.

The KC92 will be available in White Gloss and Black Gloss finishes and retails for US$2,000.

The Kube MIE Series lineup is designed to cater to different room sizes and audio system requirements. It includes the Kube 8 MIE, Kube 10 MIE, Kube 12 MIE, and Kube 15 MIE, named for the size of each speaker’s driver in inches.

The Series offers multiple connectivity options, including line level and speaker level inputs, and can be connected to any amplifier.

Room EQ settings are available to maximise performance in any environment, whether placed against a wall, in a corner, or inside a cabinet.

The optional KW1 wireless subwoofer adapter allows for easy integration without the need for cables.

Kube MIE subwoofers are only available in black, and retails as follows: Kube 15 MIE, US$1400; Kube 12 MIE, US$1,000; Kube 10 MIE, US$800, Kube 8 MIE, US$600.