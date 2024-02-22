HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Acer Unveils New Superthin Affordable Notebooks

By | 22 Feb 2024

Acer have revealed two new Acer Swift series notebooks, the Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14, which are based on the AMD Ryzen 8000 series.

Both of these devices have a slim, lightweight design, and are claimed to fully use AMD’s Ryzen AI technology, as well as Acer’s suite of AI features.

The Swift Edge 16 comes with a sleek magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis, and weighs 1.23KG, measuring in at 12.95mm.

It has a 16-inch 3.2K OLED panel, and is rated to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The panel also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, with less than a 0.2ms response time.

It will be available with the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U octa-core processor, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 2TB PCle Gen 4 SSD storage.

It offers Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, and is strengthened by Microsoft Pluton security.

Moving on to the Swift Go 14, it’s equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS octa-core processor, and AMD Radeon 780M graphics.

Acer Swift Edge 16

 

It features up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory, and up to 2TB PCle Gen 4 SSD storage.

It comes with a 14-inch display, configurable with a 2.8K OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, or an IPS LCD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen panel.

It also offers enhanced security through the Microsoft Pluton processor.

Both of these notebooks offer features including a 1440p QHD webcam, and fast charging capabilities.

Both come embedded with Acer’s AI features, including Acer PurifiedVoice, Acer LiveArt photo editing, and Acer PurifiedView.

The Acer Swift Edge 16 will debut in North America in March, and cost U$1,300 (approx. A$ 1,983). Australian pricing and availability has yet to be revealed.

The Swift Go 14 is available now in Australia, retailing for A$1,799 from the official Acer website or Harvey Norman.

Acer Swift Go 14



