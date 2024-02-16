Kayo Sports has revealed that its new ‘Get on Board’ campaign, created by Fox Creative, which features a star-studded line-up of athletes and sporting legends will be launched on 18 February, ahead of the start of the NRL and AFL footy seasons.

With over 50 sports including the biggest and best from Australia via FOX SPORTS Australia and leading US sports via ESPN, the campaign will run nationally across TV, OOH, press, radio, social and digital and shows that Kayo Sports provides a place for everyone to be part of the excitement of sport.

The ‘Get on Board’ campaign showcases features such as the launch of 4K starting with the first Formula 1 race in Bahrain, as well as no ad breaks during play, every NRL and AFL game of every round live, and the expertise and insight of FOX SPORTS and ESPN.

Among the superstars, headlined by Adam Gilchrist, are NRL and NRLW players Patrick Carrigan, Nicho Hynes and Tiana Penitani, AFL and AFLW players Isaac Quaynor, Tom Stewart and Chloe Molloy, Australian cricketer Sean Abbott and Diamonds champion Donnell Wallam.

FOX SPORTS commentary talent includes NRL legend Braith Anasta, sportscasters Yvonne Sampson, Sarah Jones and AFL legend Jonathan Brown.

Foxtel Group’s Executive Director of Marketing, Michael Nearhos said: “Sport is for everyone. It’s a vital, exciting part of the lives of Australians. It connects every type of fan. Our new campaign is a celebration and an invitation to all sports lovers, the 24/7 sports lovers to the sometimes fan, to ‘get on board’, and be part of the action, and with Kayo Sports, they can.”

“This campaign has been so enjoyable to work on, the TV ad will go live on the 18th of February featuring sports stars from across Kayo Sports’ 50 plus sports like AFL, NRL, Cricket and Netball along with fans all on board a 50-foot bespoke bandwagon, showing how sport brings people together.”

Fox Creative partnered with Beautiful State, Goodman Brothers and Uncanny Valley and will deliver the TVC across various paid media channels including FTA, Cinema, OOH, Radio, Print, Social, Digital, Audio, Display plus on-platform and owned channels.

Executive Director of Kayo Sports, Cate Hefele said: “Kayo Sports is set for a blockbuster couple of months, headlined by a double-header NRL spectacle in Vegas to launch the season, the return of AFL on Fox Footy, the upcoming F1 season, No Limit Boxing’s ‘March Mayhem,’ Netball, Supercars, UFC and so much more. This campaign highlights our incredible content and why Kayo is #1 for sport.”