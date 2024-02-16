Bose has created a clever design for its new Ultra Open Earbuds which attach to the side of the ear and appear more like a fashion accessory than a traditional audio wearable.

The earbuds feature a cuff-shaped design, and don’t block the ears so users can hear and remain open to what’s going on around them while enjoying their favourite music.

They were also engineered for comfort and stability — a special flex arm coated in super-soft silicone connects the speaker to the battery barrel, so it rests gently on the skin for hours, and providing a light grip to keep the earbuds secure on the ear.

The Ultra Open Earbuds provide high-quality audio using Bose proprietary OpenAudio technology, which combines a powerful transducer with a tightly controlled acoustic structure to precisely deliver clear sound to your ear with almost no sound leaks to the world around you — so only you can hear and feel every beat of your music.

Powered by proprietary Bose digital signal processing software and an onboard IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Ultra Open Earbuds also feature Bose Immersive Audio which provides a three-dimensional and layered listening experience that mimics the way we hear music in real life. And it works regardless of audio platform or device — making spatial audio accessible to all.

There are two options for listening to Bose Immersive Audio: “Still”, when the user is not moving or “Motion”, which allows the audio to move with you.

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are available in Black and White Smoke and feature a physical button on the top of the barrel that rests behind your ear. And they’re built to last with an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

They also include an option — available through the Bose Music app — to enable Auto Volume.

They provide up to 7.5 hours of battery life on a single charge when Bose Immersive Audio is turned off (up to 4.5 hours when Immersive Audio is turned on) or up to 48 hours of standby time.

The charging case also provides up to 19.5 additional hours (or up to 12 hours of Immersive Audio), and the buds take one hour to fully charge.

The earbuds feature Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, including the latest Qualcomm aptX Adaptive codec for audio streaming and are easy to connect with premium Android devices. They also offer Google Fast Pair for added ease-of-use when pairing Android devices and are Bluetooth 5.3 compatible.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds also work with Bose SimpleSync technology.