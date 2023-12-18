HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Telstra Owned Fetch Cuts New Global Sports Deal With ESPN

18 Dec 2023

Fetch TV has cut a deal to expand their ESPN sports coverage with the signing of a new  multi-year deal covering ESPN and ESPN2.

The original ESPN channels have been available on Fetch since 2012, deliver global sport such as NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and the UFC

The channels will continue to deliver the best in US live sport as well as its leading studio commentary shows including SportsCenter, NBA Today, NFL Primetime, as well as acclaimed ESPN ‘30 for 30’ documentaries and special features.

“We’re excited to extend our long-standing relationship with Fetch TV, which serves Fetch viewers with access to our comprehensive slate of ESPN programming, flagship studio shows and extensive major sport properties,” said Kylie Watson Wheeler, Senior Vice President & Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand.

Credit: Fetch TV

“We have a huge summer of programming ahead on ESPN, including the NFL playoffs and 2024 Super Bowl. Combined with the NBA Finals, NHL, MLB, UFC, and every game of the NBL, ESPN has the world’s biggest sporting moments covered for sports fans to enjoy.”

Sam Hall, Chief Content and Commercial Officer at Fetch TV said: “We are thrilled to announce the extension of our long-running agreement with ESPN for carriage of the ESPN and ESPN2 channels, which remain top performers on the Fetch platform. ESPN is the go-to media outlet for premium US sports including the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL, and the ESPN channels are particularly strong during the Aussie summer months.

Fetch offers Australian sports fans a compelling selection of sports content including ESPN’s world leading coverage of US sport, great coverage of local and international sport available from the Free to Air networks, and additional subscription sports content from the likes of beIN Sports, Optus Sport, Stan Sport, Paramount Plus and Prime Video.  It’s been a great year for Sport, and Fetch customers have had a box seat… on the couch.”

Fetch subscribers can view ESPN channels live or on demand, and can use “start over” for the majority of linear channel programmes on TV, or on the Fetch Mobi App. They can also access the ESPN app which is included free to ESPN subscribers via Fetch.

Fetch continues to offer compelling channel packs, with the ESPN channels available in for Vibe Pack (10 channels for $6pm), and in the Ultimate Pack (45 channels for $20pm).



