From the end of February, Kayo Sports is inviting fans to choose from new streamlined subscription packages inclusive of 4K streaming of its most popular sports. With the introduction of 4K streaming, Kayo Sports will also adjust subscription pricing starting next month inclusive of two packages, a $25 and $35 option.

Kayo One is $25 per month and offers 50-plus sports in High Definition. The second offering is Kayo Basic, which is $35 per month, features 50-plus sports in High Definition but also new popular sports can be streamed in 4K for the first time on the platform such as AFL, NRL, Cricket, Formula 1 and Netball.

Additionally, the Kayo Basic package allows spectators to access more than 1000 hours of 4K content, beginning with the season’s inaugural Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Kayo Sports has promised sports enthusiasts will also have a huge amount of 4K content to stream across several types of devices starting from February 29, 2024.

Keep in mind that in order to stream 4K, only compatible devices will work with this type of format and that a minimum of broadband speed of 25Mbps is required.

Julian Ogrin, Kayo Sports Managing Director, said: “We have five years of understanding our customers and how they like to watch their sport. The fans have been waiting for 4K and the ability to watch their favourite sports in the highest quality. Our refreshed subscription packages reflect the desire for a simple, frictionless subscription journey that gives customers choice and control.”