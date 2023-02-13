HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Kayo Launches New Campaign For Busy Fans

Kayo Launches New Campaign For Busy Fans

By | 13 Feb 2023

Kayo Sports has launched its new “Whenever Sport is Everything” campaign for footy fans.

Working with Mindshare, the campaign targets potential fan growth areas that have been identified with hyper-targeted creative to match NRL and AFL teams to their potential fan growth postcodes.

Weekend upweights and countdown messaging will also be used to deliver additional cut-through and excitement around games exclusive to Kayo Sports.

Led by a TVC featuring NRL coaching legend and new Dolphins leader Wayne Bennett, starring in his first ever brand campaign, as well as Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell and Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury, the campaign went live yesterday.

It will also feature in OOH, radio, online, social, display and for the first time, cinema.

Kim McConnie, Kayo Sports Marketing Director, said: “This season, we are taking a fresh approach by letting busy sports fans know that we understand their time is precious and that watching their favourite team can’t always be the top priority.

“We want them to know that Kayo Sports fits seamlessly into their busy lifestyles, it doesn’t have to be an either/or decision. We are Australia’s only sports streaming service that allows fans to watch their team whenever, wherever, and however they want.”



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Foxtel Now Has Over 4.3M Paid Subscribers, Revenues Up
Streaming Sees Fox Cricket Hit New BBL Ratings Heights
Fox League Set For New-Look NRL Pre-Season
Record-Breaking Summer Of Cricket For Foxtel And Kayo
Foxtel Fights Outdated Sports Broadcast Laws
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Financial Climate Impacts Vinyl Revival
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
NBN Extends FTTP Upgrade To One Million Additional Homes
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
Winning Group Opens Brisbane Distribution Centre
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
Apple Avoided Mass Firings Because It Avoided Mass Hirings
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
Apple Files Patent For Camera On Watch
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Financial Climate Impacts Vinyl Revival
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Vinyl music sales more than doubled in Australia in the past decade. The concern now is if the boom can...
Read More