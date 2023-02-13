Kayo Sports has launched its new “Whenever Sport is Everything” campaign for footy fans.

Working with Mindshare, the campaign targets potential fan growth areas that have been identified with hyper-targeted creative to match NRL and AFL teams to their potential fan growth postcodes.

Weekend upweights and countdown messaging will also be used to deliver additional cut-through and excitement around games exclusive to Kayo Sports.

Led by a TVC featuring NRL coaching legend and new Dolphins leader Wayne Bennett, starring in his first ever brand campaign, as well as Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell and Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury, the campaign went live yesterday.

It will also feature in OOH, radio, online, social, display and for the first time, cinema.

Kim McConnie, Kayo Sports Marketing Director, said: “This season, we are taking a fresh approach by letting busy sports fans know that we understand their time is precious and that watching their favourite team can’t always be the top priority.

“We want them to know that Kayo Sports fits seamlessly into their busy lifestyles, it doesn’t have to be an either/or decision. We are Australia’s only sports streaming service that allows fans to watch their team whenever, wherever, and however they want.”