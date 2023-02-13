Winning Group has opened a new 46,000 square metre distribution centre in Brisbane.

The purpose-built centre is located in Wacol, 20km from the CBD, and will serve as the base for the retail group’s logistics and last-mile-delivery business Winning Services.

At 45,750 square metres, it is over six times larger than the group’s previous 18,000 square metres site. It houses 54 loading docks.

It will acts as a delivery hub for the Group’s brand: Appliances Online, Winning Appliances, Rogerseller, Spence & Lyda, Andoo, and Home Clearance — plus third-party partners Sub-Zero & Wolf, and iFit.

“Our new distribution centre will achieve key sustainability outcomes including energy reduction through solar panels, responsible building materials, diversion of construction and demolition waste, water efficiency and infrastructure for electric vehicles,” said Alice Kuepper, head of sustainable business and CSR at Winning Group of the DC, which boasts a five-star Green Star design.