BGZ Unequal Phone Cases Have Shock-Absorbing Tech Used By Pro Athletes

By | 9 Mar 2021
Phone accessories brand Bodyguardz is using pro-grade shock absorbing technology used by professional athletes in its new suite of iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 protective cases.

Out in time for the release of the Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21, the range ensures your delicate and expensive smartphone is protected from even the highest of drops.

Among the covers are the Stack, the Ace Pro, Avenue, Refract, Split, Carve, Harmony and Accent Duo cases, which come in Pro Max, Pro, Standard and Mini models – as well as options for the Galaxy S21 range.

The patented Unequal technology is used in pro sporting gear – from baseball and snowboarding helmets to sweatbands used by soccer players.

Unequal uses military-grade materials to absorb and reduce impact when any kind of force is applied to it.

You’d be surprised at just how strong the materials in the cases are – the design is sleek and soft and ensures it doesn’t take away from the phone’s stylish feel.

A number of professional athletes have spruiked Unequal technology as a crucial factor in staying safe while playing sport.

“Having already sustained 2 concussions I needed serious protection. I chose Unequal after extensive testing. The Halo is comfortable, doesn’t effect ball control and looks great!” said Ali Krieger, World Cup Champion.

Olympic Snowboarder Taylor Gold also raved about the impact-reducing technology.

“Competing in the halfpipe is all about confidence and being able to get up and go again after a fall. I was sold after my first wipeout wearing Unequal. You feel the difference when you fall. There is nothing else out there like it,” she said.

In world of COVID-19, Bodyguardz’ new cases ship with antimicrobial protection to guard your device from germs.

Bodyguardz Unequal Technology cases are available now at bodyguardz.com and participating retailers in Australia.

The Bodygardz products are exclusively distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Dynamic Supplies Technology at www.dstech.net.au and the Bodyguardz official online reseller is www.techaholic.com.au.

