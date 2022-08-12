Audio giant JBL has announced a 30 Day Money Back Guarantee on several of their leading True Wireless (TWS) headphones and earbuds.

The new promotion applies to their latest Live Pro 2 earbuds, as well as their Live Pro Plus, Tour TWS, Reflect Flow Pro and Tour One over ears. Customers who buy one of the listed products who aren’t happy with them are able to return them to the retailer of purchase for a full refund.

The Live Pro 2 is the latest in True Wireless audio from the Harman owned brand, boasting 11mm drivers, 40 hours of battery life, supreme comfort and a stunning metallic finish.

The Live Pro 2 and the rest of the JBL range is available from JB Hi-Fi and the company website.