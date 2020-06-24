JB Hi-Fi Launch One-Day ‘First Responders’ Only Sale

JB Hi-Fi has joined the Australian Retailers Association’s ‘First Responders Day’ initiative by offering promotional discounts soley for Aussie medical workers, police, firefighters and other frontline staff on June 25, in recognition of service during COVID19.

The electronics giant is offering first responders an extra 10% off computers and phones, with 15% off all other departments.

JB Hi-Fi has advised eligible workers to present photo ID which verifies their work identity, “alternatively they can shop in their work uniform” says the retailer’s website.

The promotion will not be available for online purchases, and will exclude Apple Products, Mobile Phone Contracts, Miele & Asko agency products, Dell Built to Order, Pre-Paid Cards & Gift Cards, Pre-Orders, Gaming Consoles, Extended Warranties, Installation & Delivery.

Discounts will apply to the most recent previous ticketed or advertised price.

Thousands of other Australian retail outlets are also set to participate in First Responders Day on June 25, with outlets including the likes of Target, Myer, The Good Guys and Spotlight.

“This is the first time the ARA has developed such a wide reaching campaign, and what better cause than to support the Australians who have worked tirelessly to serve us these last few months,” said Australian Retailers Association (ARA) Chief Executive, Paul Zahra.

“This is our way of saying thank you, whilst driving sales for the industry.”

Mr Zahra claims the initiative is also an “upbeat campaign” to kick-start Australia’s retail recovery program, and “elevate the mood” as shopping restrictions ease in coming months.