After adding Buy Now, Pay Later giants Afterpay and Zip as options at the checkout, JB Hi-Fi is now offering customers similar payments service LatitudePay.

LatitudePay allows shoppers to pay off transactions under $1000 over 10 weekly instalments both in-store and online with zero interest.

Unlike Afterpay, which asks users to pay off purchases in four fortnightly instalments, LatitudePay is split into 10 weekly transactions, making the payments smaller and more manageable for customers.

Speaking about the partnership, Latitude Managing Director and CEO Ahmed Fahour said that he was “thrilled” to be able to expand the highly successful partnership with JB Hi-Fi, which already offers customers up to 60 months interest free with Latitude Gem.

“The introduction of LatitudePay for customers of JB Hi-Fi complements our existing longer-term interest free plans and makes Latitude the only provider of both short and long-term interest free shopping, providing customers with even greater flexibility and choice when it comes to making a payment,” Fahour said.

“Whether it’s 10 weeks or up to 60 months, Latitude has a range of interest free payment options to support the needs of JB Hi-Fi customers and we look forward to building on our strong relationship with the introduction of LatitudePay,” he added.

LatitudePay is already offered at a number of major Australian retailers including Harvey Norman, Catch, The Good Guys, Joyce Mayne and Bing Lee.