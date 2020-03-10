Jabra’s New Elite Active 75t Earbuds Launch In Oz

Jabra’s newest model of wireless in-ear headphones – the Elite Active 75t – are now available in Australia, for $329.

As their name would suggest, these in-ear headphones have all the features an active user would hope for. They’re waterproof, entirely wireless and have an ergonomic fit that provides optimal noise isolation.

Importantly, the active grip coating ensures that they won’t fall out of your ears mid-workout.

They also come with a two-year warranty against dust and sweat damage.

Users can also remain hands-free when controlling the in-ear headphones, through Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

The Elite Active 75t is 22% smaller than its predecessor (the Elite Active 65t), making them even more convenient for on-the-go use. The battery life lasts up to 7.5 hours, and a further 28 hours with the charging case.

A useful fitness feature is HearThrough activation, which allows you to let in sound when needed, such as when you’re talking to other people during a workout. Otherwise you can be immersed in Jabra’s full rich sound.

In the second half of 2020 Jabra plans on introducing Jabra MySound, which will be available on the Elite Active 75t via a software update. MySound plans to optimise the listening experience by creating individualised user profiles and adjusting the sound accordingly.

They are currently available at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon.com.au, Officeworks and Jabra.com.au.