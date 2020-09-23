Jabra has brought active noise cancellation to its earbud range with the new Elite 85t, as well as through a free update to the Elite 75t.

The new Elite 85t earbuds will be Jabra’s first with ANC, and will be fully adjustable between full ANC and full transparency with ambient sound. They will feature six microphones and wind protection for call clarity, a semi-open design for comfort, and will last 5.5 hours with ANC activated or 25 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are also Qi-certified for wireless charging.

According to René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, the addition of ANC to Jabra’s true wireless earbud range builds on a track record of innovation.

“At Jabra we engineer products for purpose and today we are proud to show that our commitment to ANC is no exception. Users today are looking for great things in small packages, so we are thrilled to be offering our users best-in-class ANC in a very compact and sleek design,” he said.

Additionally, owners of Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds will receive a free over-the-air update to add ANC to their devices. New 75t units will be sold with ANC as standard from October at no extra cost.

“We are excited to take our current users on the ANC journey with us with a free upgrade to their existing Elite 75t products – leading the charge as the first global brand to execute this over-the-air update,” said Svendsen-Tune.

The new Elite 85t earbuds will be available from select retailers in November for $229 USD. No Australian pricing or release date have been revealed yet, but Jabra’s Australian website is offering email notifications when the earbuds become available.