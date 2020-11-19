Sony Mobile already introduced a premium 5G smartphone with its tall Xperia 1 II, which debuted in Australia at the high price of AU$1,840.

But now it seems the Japanese electronics company is looking to launch a mid-range 5G, named the Xperia 10 III.

According to TechRadar, the unreleased Xperia 10 III may be powered by a Snapdragon 690 chipset.

This would allow the smartphone to be connected to sub-6 5G, but now mmWave, allowing it to be scaled down in price.

References to this were found embedded in a chunk of code, which referred to several upcoming Sony phones.

The code, discovered by code diver Nodar Sikharulidze, also refers to a new flagship phone, the Sony Xperia 1 III, which would be a likely successor for the Xperia 1 II.

The expected price of the rumoured Xperia 10 III has not been confirmed. It is understood Sony will be dropping a range of premium and mid-range handsets in 2021.