Apple CEO Tim Cook Who one day lectures business leaders to lead responsible Companies, while he leads a Company that is constantly in court for dodgy practises, is set to be a star witness in another US Court cases that is all about the questionable actions of Apple.

Cook will take the witness stand on Saturday morning Australian time, in a high-stakes courtroom battle over the lucrative commissions the iPhone maker has been raking in from its mobile app store.

Overnight a US Federal Judge granted Apple’s request to allow the 60-year-old executive to be the first witness sworn in Friday morning US time during the Epic Vs Apple trial that revolves around an antitrust lawsuit filed last year by Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite.

Epic is trying to prove that commissions ranging from 15 percent to 30 percent on transactions in apps installed on iPhones, iPads and iPods are part of a monopoly that Apple has created around a fortress blocking other payment options on its mobile devices.

Apple has denied the allegations the allegations claiming it is a desperate attempt by Epic to boost its own profits by breaching a contract covering a system that requires a small portion of the 1.8 million apps in its store to pay the commissions on transactions.

Netflix walked away from the Apple Store with the Company now working with TV manufactures to generate subscriptions while also signing up subscribers direct.

Cook’s appearance comes as Apple tries desperately to wrap its case before the two sides make their closing arguments and answer U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ questions about the evidence on Monday.

The New York Post claims that his appearance also will serve as a sort of bookend to the testimony of Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, who took the stand for two days during the first two days of trial.

The CEOs’ testimony could be a study in contrasts. Cook has emerged as a polished, confident public speaker since inheriting his CEO job nearly a decade ago from Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs. But Sweeney is far more soft-spoken, and often had to be asked to speak up during his testimony that at times included statements that seemed to bolster Apple’s defence.

Cook will also have the advantage of listening to how Epic’s lawyers have been grilling Apple executives who have been taking the stand.

That list has included Phil Schiller, Apple’s former marketing guru and a Jobs confidant who was on the stand Monday and Tuesday. Apple’s software chief, Craig Federighi, took the stand Wednesday to discuss the various ways the company insulates its products from hackers.

The Post claims that spectre of Jobs is likely to be raised while Cook is on the stand, based on Epic’s strategy in the so far. Epic lawyers have repeatedly referred back to Jobs’ initial predictions that Apple wouldn’t make much money from the app store when he unveiled it 13 years ago.

Since then, the app store has become more successful than anyone envisioned and a major contributor to the profit growth that has helped give Apple its current market value of nearly $2.1 trillion. Just how much money Apple makes from the app store has remained a heated point of contention during the trial, although Schiller conceded during his testimony that the Cupertino, California, had pocketed at least $20 billion from it through June 2017, based on calculations from figures publicly released as that time.