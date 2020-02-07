HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Is A New Apple TV On Its Way?

By | 7 Feb 2020
Apple might be working to release a new Apple TV soon, as the tvOS 13.4 beta released yesterday draws reference to an unreleased model, according to 9to5Mac.

The new hardware references suggest that the new Apple TV is based on the same architecture used in the A12 and A13 Bionic chips, which may hint that the newest model could also feature one of those chips.

The Apple TV 4K currently on the market uses the A10X Fusion, making the A12 or A13 chip a strong upgrade, if the reports are true.

However, the A10X already makes the Apple TV 4K one of the most powerful streaming TV’s on the market.

Released in September 2017, the Apple TV 4K has not been refreshed or updated since it’s first launch. A new model with an impending release is also supported by the Apple Arcade, which enables games to work on Apple TV’s and its streaming service Apple TV Plus.

But some publications are reporting that the references found by 9to5Mac do not indicate a change to Apple TV’s ‘awful’ remote with the potential new model.

Apple has declined to comment.

