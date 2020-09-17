iRobot has launched the Roomba i3+, its cheapest robot vacuum ever to come with a cleaning dock.

The i3+, like the higher-end i7+ and s9+, comes with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal cleaning dock, which iRobot says can hold 60 days’ worth of dust and dirt before it needs emptying.

While the i7+ sells in Australia for $1899, and the s9+ for $2899, the i3+ retails in the US for $600 USD, which translates to $819 AUD assuming no markup; there is also a cheaper i3 version, with no cleaning dock, for $400 USD ($546 AUD).

According to iRobot, the i3 and i3+ boast 10 times the suction power of the entry-level 600 series, and feature the same cleaning system as on the i7.

They are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and can also be controlled through the iRobot Home App; additionally, the iRobot Genius Home Intelligence platform can provide more personalised cleaning, recommending schedules based on past usage, pet shedding, and allergy seasons.

The i3 and i3+ are available in the US and Canada now, and are slated for international release in the first quarter of 2021.