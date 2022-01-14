An Iranian spy network is the latest troubling body to use the wonders of Facebook as a recruitment tool.

According to the Shin Bet domestic security agency, an Iranian agent called ‘Rambod Namdar’ used Facebook to recruit Israeli women who were “manipulated into photographing the US embassy”, along with other missions.

“Despite the fact that the women suspected that the man in question was an Iranian intelligence operative, some of them maintained contact with him, agreed to perform various tasks he asked of them and received funds from him,” the agency said.

After being approached via Facebook, communicated moved to another Meta-owned app, WhatsApp.

There are four prime suspects, one of which “received an accumulated sum of about $US5,000 on several occasions” over a period of four years.