COVID-19 disruptions at the largest iPhone assembly factory in China has led to Apple lowering its production targets by as much as 30 per cent, Chinese media reports.

The Foxconn Zhengzhou plant has over 200,000 workers, and has been locked down for the past two weeks, as part of the country’s strict Covid-zero policy.

The facility is the biggest iPhone assembly factory in the world; Foxconn is Apple’s biggest iPhone vendor, accounting for up to 70 per cent of global iPhone shipments annually.

Although Foxconn has boosted production at another facility in Shenzhen, and has production facilities in India, any disruptions at the Zhengzhou plant are likely to have real-world ramifications for Apple.