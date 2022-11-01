HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Shriro Chasing New Brands After 4 Directors Quit

Shriro Chasing New Brands After 4 Directors Quit

By | 1 Nov 2022

Abigail Cheadle, the Chairperson of Sydney based distributor Shriro who was hit with a cyber-attack earlier this year, claims that the business has “Had its third best financial year on record” despite revenue falling by almost 28%.

Earnings before interest, tax, and depreciation (EBITDA) came in at $24.6 million, this was down on the prior corresponding period which also saw the resignation of board members Kim Slater, Cornelia Meyer,
Stephen Heath, and Cheryl Hayman during the same period.

Revenue was $191.8 million, net profit after tax (NPAT) was $13.5 million and earnings per share was 14.2 cents per share, this was down 33.5% on the prior year.

Shriro CEO Tim Hargreaves

Shiro’s EBITDA was down by 27.9 per cent on the previous year, while revenue of $191.8 million was down 7.3 per cent.

Local revenue was down 9.2 per cent, with only its Everdure by Heston BBQ business providing a shining light, up 18.2 per cent.

Gross margin decreased by thirty basis points to 40.3%, despite increased container costs and unfavourable forex movements.

Cheadle claims that since 30 June, European orders have slowed due to a slowdown in outdoor consumer products demand.

The business is punting on the US market that is also facing inflation pressures.

Replacing the board members who resigned were Brian Bunker and John Murphy, who represent two of the Companies largest shareholders, D2A Holdings and Ariadne.

CEO Tim Hargreaves in the Company’s annual report admits that the Group has seen significant change over the past year with Blanco exiting Shiro’s suite of brands.

“The past year was impacted by Covid-related retailer lockdowns, global supply chain issues and a cyber incident. The Board and management’s focus has been on minimising the impacts and securing our business for the future”.

He pointed out that Shriro has no debt and “Where possible continues to manage cost inflation through price adjustments and efficiencies where plausible”.

He also claimed that Shriro has identified new brands for distribution through its established channels in Australia and New Zealand and that the business was currently negotiating with several brands re distribution opportunities in 2023.

As a result of brand losses Shriro is adding a new business development role to increase its capacity to find appropriate acquisition targets and brands Hargreaves claims.

 

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Shriro’s Profits Down 33%, Warns FY23 Will Be Worse
Casio Launch Outdoor Watch Made From Potatoes
Another Director Quits Shriro EGM Cancelled
Shriro Directors Bristle At EGM Chaos
Shriro Awash In Controversy As Chairman Quits
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Musk Axes Twitter Board, Names Himself Sole Director, CEO
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
David Jones Owner Regrets $3.1 Billion Purchase
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
Macs and MacBooks Launch Delayed Until 2023
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
OZ Telcos Now Required To Advertise Upload Speeds
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
ACCC Targets Unfair Consumer Terms, New $50M Fines
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Musk Axes Twitter Board, Names Himself Sole Director, CEO
Latest News
/
November 1, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Elon Musk has confirmed in a filing made today that he will serve as the CEO and sole director of...
Read More