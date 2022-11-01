Netflix is fast achieving its plan to become the ‘Netflix’ of gaming, adding popular developer Spry Fox to its stable of gaming studios.

Spry Fox makes so-called “cozy” games, like Triple Town, Cozy Grove, and Alphabear.

They become the sixth in-house gaming studio under the Netflix Games banner, joining Next Games, Boss Fight Entertainment, Night School, and two internal studios in California and Finland.

Netflix have made major inroads into gaming, given its been less than a year since the company launched its gaming offering.

It has built a collection of 35 titles, with 55 more in development.

No price for the Spry Fox takeover has been announced, but the gaming company said the acquisition means “we can stop stressing about how our games generate profit on our games and instead focus exclusively on making them as enjoyable and fulfilling to our players as possible.”