Those excited by the news of the iPhone 14 likely launching in September this year may have some thinking to do. Recent news suggests that Apple is looking to split the power in the chips of its new series of iPhone.

Tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International securities tweeted a leak suggesting the new lineup consisting of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be split in half in terms of chip power, with the first two models coming with the old A15 Bionic chip and the Pro models being fitted with a brand new A16 Bionic processor.

This means that the power difference between the iPhone 14 (and iPhone 14 Max) and the current iPhone 13, and even the new iPhone SE 3 5G (2022) will be next to negligible.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

If this does indeed occur, it would mark the first time Apple has split the chips in their new range, and would indicate that Apple doesn’t believe that there is enough to warrant the extra spend between the standard and pro models, as previously the only difference was memory and storage, where the iPhone 13 had 4GB of ram while the iPhone 13 Pro had 6GB and 1TB of storage. The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro would have much more considerable differences in speed.

While this may seem like quite a cheap shot from Apple, it isn’t all bad. The processing power of the pro models is not exactly necessary for most people day to day and would only really be needed by those in need of a device capable of video editing and processing photos. Those who need these features are likely to buy the Pro models regardless. However, those after the latest iPhone for day to day use may be turned off by the standard models, as there isn’t much difference between it and the 13, besides some small upgrades to the camera.

If this split does occur, it would see Apple reposition the Pro models as the new flagship, while the standard iPhone serves brand loyalty and strength.

In other news on the new iPhone 14 range, leaks by 9to5Mac suggest that Apple are looking to ditch the iPhone Mini, and will focus on the 6.1″ and 6.7″ screen sizes. Furthermore, as Apple has been working on the technology for some time now, the new models may include ‘Satellite Technology’. While there is nothing yet to suggest that the technology will be ready for the 14’s release, the new technology would add significant buying power to the range, allowing users to send messages over satellite.