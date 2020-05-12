HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
iPhone 12 Pro Max Tipped To Be Bumper 6.7”

By | 12 May 2020
, ,

Apple’s upcoming flagship, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, is rumoured to be its biggest yet, boasting a bumper 6.7-inch screen with 120Hz ProMotion Display.

According to renowned tech leaker, Max Weinbach, the iPhone 12 series will include four variants with three different screen sizes: 5.4”, 6.1” and 6.7”.

The news comes Strategy Analytics reported the lowest Q1 global smartphone on record, prompting commentator speculation next-gen phone launches could be delayed amid the economic impact of COVID19.

Latest reports suggest Apple will still release its new iPhone 12 range in the second half of 2020, however, some commentators predict it could later than the usual September launch.

According to to Weinbach, the new iPhone 12 Pro Max will the company’s largest phone to date.

To accomodate ProMotion display and its adaptive refresh rate feature, the device is also tipped to incorporate a biggest 4,400 maH battery.

Other rumoured upgrades include a 3x telephoto zoom camera, plus smaller notch to increase screen size and FaceID tweaks.

Apple is hotly expected to debut its new A14 processor and 5G functionality within the range.

Consumers will have to wait and see when the new iPhone 12 Pro will launch and ship, as global tech giants continue to grapple with supply chain limitations enforced by coronavirus.

