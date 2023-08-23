The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be announced by Apple next month, and there have been rumours circulating the Pro models replacing the mute switcher with a new “Action Button.” A new iOS 17 beta is now suggesting this will be a feature on the upcoming models.

The beta adds new haptic feedback patterns when the user enables/disables Silent Mode. The phone will vibrate more prominently.

Some reviewers of the beta have been able to replicate the haptic pattern, and have noted it feels like a single firm tap, and it’s easy to know whether the phone is in Silent Mode or not. With the switcher replaced with a button, the user will need to rely on the haptic indicating what mode the phone is in.

There are reports there will be many options for what can be assigned to a click, such as the option to replace the action of enabling/disabling Silent Mode with Siri shortcuts, or possibly to open the Camera, trigger Focus Mode, record a Voice Memo, or turn the flashlight on.

There is also expected to be a new Control Center button for Silent Mode, and some are suspecting an indicator could be added to the Status Bar when the phone is silenced.

The iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to have new titanium frames, and thinner edges, featuring a more efficient A17 chip, and USB-C charging. The iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra) is also expected to have a periscope lens.

More will be revealed upon the announcement expected to take place September 12th/13th.