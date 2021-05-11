The pandemic may have slowed the Australian mobile service provider industry for the first time in a decade, but uptake of ‘Internet of Things’ devices grew strongly throughout 2020, with the number of connections increasing by close to 800,000 across the country.

Analysis firm Telsyte found mobile IoT was the only growth category in 2020, and that “the uptake of mobile IoT connectivity will remain strong, particularly as more businesses continue to invest in digital transformation.”

Telsyte predicts the growth of eSIM number sharing services will continue, as MVNOs begin to offer support, and also found that 33 per cent of Australians with an eSIM-enabled smartwatch would be willing to pay for such a number-sharing service.

These average out at $6 a month.