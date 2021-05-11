HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > ‘Internet Of Things’ Devices Sold Strongly Through Pandemic In Australia

‘Internet Of Things’ Devices Sold Strongly Through Pandemic In Australia

By | 11 May 2021
,

The pandemic may have slowed the Australian mobile service provider industry for the first time in a decade, but uptake of ‘Internet of Things’ devices grew strongly throughout 2020, with the number of connections increasing by close to 800,000 across the country.

Analysis firm Telsyte found mobile IoT was the only growth category in 2020, and that “the uptake of mobile IoT connectivity will remain strong, particularly as more businesses continue to invest in digital transformation.”

Telsyte predicts the growth of eSIM number sharing services will continue, as MVNOs begin to offer support, and also found that 33 per cent of Australians with an eSIM-enabled smartwatch would be willing to pay for such a number-sharing service.

These average out at $6 a month.

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Facebook Tipped To Launch Smartwatch In 2022
Harvey Norman Scores Kids’ Smartwatches In Time For Christmas
REVIEW: The Fitbit Versa 3 Isn’t Just A Smart Watch, It’s A Lifestyle Watch
Review: The Fitbit Inspire 2 Is An Entry-Level Fitness Tracker That Combines Style With Comfort
Optus Extends eSIM Support To App
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Invest Another $45 Million Into iPhone Glass-Maker Corning
Apple Industry Latest News
/
May 11, 2021
/
Clubhouse Launches Android App
Android
/
May 11, 2021
/
China Banned From India 5G
5G China Ban
/
May 11, 2021
/
Tyro To Buy Medipass
Point Of Sale
/
May 11, 2021
/
Amazon Seized and Destroyed Over Two Million Counterfeit Products In 2020
Amazon Industry Latest News
/
May 11, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Invest Another $45 Million Into iPhone Glass-Maker Corning
Apple Industry Latest News
/
May 11, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple has invested another US$45 million into precision glass-manufacturing company Corning, who has provided the glass for every generation of...
Read More