HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Samsung Tipped To Axe Free Phone Chargers, Follows Apple

Samsung Tipped To Axe Free Phone Chargers, Follows Apple

By | 9 Jul 2020
, , , ,

Samsung is tipped to follow in the steps of Apple, with new reports suggesting it will cease shipping free chargers with selected phones from next year.

According to Korean news outlet ETNews, the move seeks to reduce environmental waste, plus reduce production costs in an increasingly price sensitive landscape.

The news follows numerous reports that Apple could ditch free chargers and earphones with some of its 2020 iPhones – traditionally unveiled around September.

Renowned Apple commentator, Ming-Chi Kuo, claims Apple may even phase out 5W and 18W chargers which come with today’s iPhones, and separately sell a new 20W charger.

Chargers are dubbed one of the largest components in phone boxes, with its removal deemed to reduce packaging sizes for both Samsung and Apple.

The move comes as wired earphones also lose traction in favour of wireless earbuds, like the AirPods and Galaxy Buds, when used with phones.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Australia Gets Its First Vertical Flipping TV – The Sero
LG Flag 24% Profit Dip, TV & Appliances Slump
Samsung Reveal August 5 Note 20 Launch
Samsung Unveil UV Sterilizer With Wireless Charging
New iPhones Tipped To Gain OLED, Lose Free Charger
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Intel Thunderbolt 4 Lifts Bar For USB-C Devices
Hardware Intel Latest News
/
July 9, 2020
/
Microsoft Teams Revamp Group Video Calls
Latest News Microsoft Video Streaming
/
July 9, 2020
/
TikTok Denies Australia Ban
Communication Content Industry
/
July 9, 2020
/
Qualcomm Herald Next-Gen Gaming Phones with ‘Plus’ Chip
Hardware Latest News Smart Phones
/
July 9, 2020
/
Under Armour Looking To Sell MyFitnessPal App
Health And Grooming Latest News
/
July 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Intel Thunderbolt 4 Lifts Bar For USB-C Devices
Hardware Intel Latest News
/
July 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Intel’s Thunderbolt 4 connection standard is poised to significant raise the bar for USB-C devices, building upon the forthcoming USB4...
Read More