Intel “Scrambling” for Solutions After Massive Data Breach

By | 12 May 2023

MSI suffered a major security breach in March, which robbed them of up to 1.5TB of sensitive data now it’s Intel who are facing major problems.

According to sources, Intel are now investigating a major leak of Intel Boot Guard Keys.

At this stage it’s unknown how extensive the hack attack is, Intel fears that their security feature is now useless on compromised devices, which appears to be a long list.

The drama unfolded with the MSI data breach, which was targeted by The Money Message extortion gang, who managed to steal 1.5TB of sensitive data, demanding a ransom of $4 million to not leak the data.

MSI refused the ransom and the group unfortunately started leaking the firmware source code of the motherboards at MSI.

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Alex Matrosov, CEO of Binarly (a security platform) has said the source code could have contained really sensitive information, such as Intel Boot Guard private keys for 116 MSI products.

These Intel Boot Guards keys prevent malicious firmware being loaded onto Intel hardware. Because it is now compromised, it also becomes Intel’s issue along with MSI. Powerful malware capable of bypassing Intel’s security measures could be created if threat actors gain access to these keys.

Matrosov claims Intel Boot Guard may be ineffective on some of Intel’s best processors. These include: Tiger Lake, Alder Lake, and Raptor Lake chips that run on MSI-based devices.

Intel have said in a statement, “Intel is aware of these reports and actively investigating. There have been researcher claims that private signing keys are included in the data, including MSI OEM Signing Keys for Intel Boot Guard. It should be noted that Intel Boot Guard OEM keys are generated by the system manufacturer, and these are not Intel signing keys.”

It is unclear just how big of an impact this leak could have, with fears it could allow the creation of malware that can bypass Intel Boot Guard and dangerously affect devices.

It has been warned that users using a build with an MSI motherboard and an Intel chip take security measures to stay safe. It includes not downloading files from unknown sources, and regularly scan the computer with antivirus software.

An update will come once Intel and MSI share more information on this data breach.



