MSI suffered a major security breach in March, which robbed them of up to 1.5TB of sensitive data now it’s Intel who are facing major problems.

According to sources, Intel are now investigating a major leak of Intel Boot Guard Keys.

At this stage it’s unknown how extensive the hack attack is, Intel fears that their security feature is now useless on compromised devices, which appears to be a long list.

The drama unfolded with the MSI data breach, which was targeted by The Money Message extortion gang, who managed to steal 1.5TB of sensitive data, demanding a ransom of $4 million to not leak the data.

MSI refused the ransom and the group unfortunately started leaking the firmware source code of the motherboards at MSI.

Alex Matrosov, CEO of Binarly (a security platform) has said the source code could have contained really sensitive information, such as Intel Boot Guard private keys for 116 MSI products.

These Intel Boot Guards keys prevent malicious firmware being loaded onto Intel hardware. Because it is now compromised, it also becomes Intel’s issue along with MSI. Powerful malware capable of bypassing Intel’s security measures could be created if threat actors gain access to these keys.

Matrosov claims Intel Boot Guard may be ineffective on some of Intel’s best processors. These include: Tiger Lake, Alder Lake, and Raptor Lake chips that run on MSI-based devices.