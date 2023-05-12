HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Meta Removes Facebook Messenger From Apple Watch

Meta Removes Facebook Messenger From Apple Watch

By | 12 May 2023

Meta has announced that it will be removing its Messenger app from the Apple Watch from the end of this month.

Users will still be able to see incoming messages on their Apple Watch, but won’t be able to use the watch to respond – rendering this largely useless.

“People can still receive Messenger notifications on their Apple Watch when paired, but starting at the beginning of June they will no longer be able to respond from their watch,” a Meta spokesperson said.

“But they can continue using Messenger on their iPhone, desktop, and the web, where we are working to make their personal messages end-to-end encrypted.”

Meta’s WhatsApp team have revealed they will release a WearOS app in the near future, which suggests that Meta are simply hoping those who use Messenger on their Apple Watches will simply shift across to WhatsApp.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple Watch Series 9 Might Get A Performance Boost
Amazon, Meta, Google Hit With New OZ Taxes
Facebook, Instagram News May End In Canada
Mercu Raise $2.4m For Employee Turnover App
FTC Moves To Stop Meta Profiting Off Children’s Data
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Shipping Delays Impact 70% Of Consumers
Latest News
/
May 12, 2023
/
RBA Modelling Shows 80% Likelihood Of Recession
Latest News
/
May 12, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS: Wentronic Make Offer That Will Take Cellnet Private
Latest News
/
May 12, 2023
/
Intel “Scrambling” for Solutions After Massive Data Breach
Latest News
/
May 12, 2023
/
New Front Load Washer + Dryer Combo Range Unleashed By LG Australia
Latest News
/
May 12, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Shipping Delays Impact 70% Of Consumers
Latest News
/
May 12, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
70 per cent of consumers have experienced a shipping delay in the last six months, according to a new ‘State...
Read More