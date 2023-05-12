Meta has announced that it will be removing its Messenger app from the Apple Watch from the end of this month.

Users will still be able to see incoming messages on their Apple Watch, but won’t be able to use the watch to respond – rendering this largely useless.

“People can still receive Messenger notifications on their Apple Watch when paired, but starting at the beginning of June they will no longer be able to respond from their watch,” a Meta spokesperson said.

“But they can continue using Messenger on their iPhone, desktop, and the web, where we are working to make their personal messages end-to-end encrypted.”

Meta’s WhatsApp team have revealed they will release a WearOS app in the near future, which suggests that Meta are simply hoping those who use Messenger on their Apple Watches will simply shift across to WhatsApp.