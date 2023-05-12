LG Electronics Australia have announced the availability of its new Front Load Washer + Dryer Combo range, which introduces three new models that are available in Series 5 10kg/6kg (WVC5-1410W) capacities, and Series 9 (WVC9-1412W and WVC9-1412B).

This new range was designed to save space, with a combined cleaning and drying efficiency. Houses being built in Australia capital cities have become smaller, therefore the average area has decreased by up to 13% over 10 years. This new range allows consumers to maximise the space they have.

Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager of Home Appliances at LG Australia has said, “As houses become smaller, Australians are looking for ways to save space while not losing out on a servicing offering. As a result, we are seeing a trend of consumers actively seeking more efficient home appliances that can combine a myriad of features to assist them with day-to-day life.”

“The refreshed Front Load Washer + Dryer Combo laundry line-up supports our commitment to deliver innovative products for a better life. Our latest Washer Dryer Combo will support Australians create space for other necessities within the home without needing to compromise on function.”

This new space helps customers utilise laundry space, or for those who just don’t hav espace for two separate washers and dryers. It has an increased capacity compared to older models, with each new model offering a convenient and innovative solution for helping with household chores in one single appliance.

The new range combines a large capacity washer and dryer, and reduces the amount of washes. Series 5 offers a 10kg washer and 6kg dryer combination, and Series 9 offers a 12kg washer and 8kg dryer combination.

It also offers AI capabilities to provide customers with consistently thorough cleaning, LG AI DD® technology that has been designed to work with the Direct Drive Motor. The 6 Motion wash database can be used by AI DD® and determine the optimal washing motion for a particular load.

This new range also features the Allergy Care™ Cycle with Steam which opens fibres and assists with reducing exposure to household allergens.

Also featuring LG ThinQ® compatibility, users can use the mobile app to remotely start or monitor the wash, as well as monitor energy and water consumption, view wash cycle history, diagnose and troubleshoot issues, and download new wash cycles.

It can be purchased in a sleek white colour which blends into many spaces and decors, and features quiet, reliable, and durable mechanisms through the LG Inverter Direct Drive motor, backed by a 10 Year Parts Warranty.

To see specifications: please look below:

For more information, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/washer-dryer-combos

Specifications