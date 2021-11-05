Intel has ceded over 2 percentage points of market share to rival chipmaker AMD in the September quarter, as the demand for ChromeBooks lessens.

AMD rose from 22.5 per cent during the same period last year to claim 24.6 per cent of personal computer processor sales, according to Mercury Research.

“The low end of the notebook and Chromebook market evaporated,” Mercury analyst Dean McCarron said in a report.

Despite this, Intel has a long way to drop before getting too concerned; they still hold 75 per cent of the market, and are by far the world’s biggest chipmaker.