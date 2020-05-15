HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Intel Invests In Chinese Chips

Intel Invests In Chinese Chips

By | 15 May 2020
, , , , ,

SHANGHAI: Intel Capital, the venture arm of chipmaker Intel, has invested in two Chinese start-ups in the semiconductor sector.

The investment comes as Intel remains embroiled in tensions between the US and China over chip manufacturing.

ProPlus, one of the Chinese start-ups Intel Capital has funded, makes EDA software that chipmakers use to design their products.

The other company sought by Intel, Spectrum Materials, makes gases critical for semiconductor fabs to produce physical chips. 

China’s government has committed billions of dollars to help fund the domestic semiconductor industry, which it believes is critical to catching up with the US in technology.

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Under Pressure From AMD, Intel Reveals 10th Gen Intel Core vPro For Business
Apple Flag Office Staff Return, Google No Rush
Qualcomm Tips 30% Phone Demand Drop, 5G Stable
US Intel Report Casts Doubt On Zoom Safety
Big Tech Firms In The Cross Fire Of US-China COVID-19 Clash
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Myer Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
Coronavirus Latest News Myer
/
May 15, 2020
/
Asus Expects Notebook Shipments To Grow By 30% In Q2
ASUS Laptops Latest News
/
May 15, 2020
/
Samsung Expands Family Of Affordable Galaxy A Smartphones
Latest News Samsung Smartphones
/
May 15, 2020
/
Shaver Shop’s Online Sales Grow 387%
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
May 15, 2020
/
Teardown Reveals Huawei Forced To Use Unknown Chinese Parts After US Security Ban
5G Brands Communication
/
May 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Myer Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
Coronavirus Latest News Myer
/
May 15, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
This morning Myer confirmed that an employee at their Highpoint Shopping Centre store in Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19....
Read More