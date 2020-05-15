Intel Invests In Chinese Chips

SHANGHAI: Intel Capital, the venture arm of chipmaker Intel, has invested in two Chinese start-ups in the semiconductor sector.

The investment comes as Intel remains embroiled in tensions between the US and China over chip manufacturing.

ProPlus, one of the Chinese start-ups Intel Capital has funded, makes EDA software that chipmakers use to design their products.

The other company sought by Intel, Spectrum Materials, makes gases critical for semiconductor fabs to produce physical chips.