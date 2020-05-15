HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > 5G > Teardown Reveals Huawei Forced To Use Unknown Chinese Parts After US Security Ban

Teardown Reveals Huawei Forced To Use Unknown Chinese Parts After US Security Ban

By | 15 May 2020
, , , ,

This week Chinese Company Huawei who have been deemed a ‘security risk’ in Australia, was trying to flog a new generation of smart watches, an almost futile task after Australians dumped buying their smartphones, because of a lack of Google Android apps and OS.

Now it’s been revealed that after the Company was blacklisted by the USA due to the major security concerns, the Company has been forced to use Chinese made parts in their devices.

Recently Japanese media Company Nikkei, together with Tokyo teardown specialist Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, took apart Huawei’s flagship model, the Mate 30, to analyse the parts that have gone into the Chinese electronics maker’s top-of-the-range smartphone.

Mate 30, which is compatible with fifth-generation networks, has been launched in several countries including Australia.

While most smartphone brands who are not banned incorporate US or Taiwanese parts the teardown has revealed that 42% are Chinese sourced up from 25% before the ban.

US made parts represent only 1% of the total components value in the Mate 30, down sharply from 11%.

They found that the Chinese components used in this model was 16.5 percentage points higher than in Mate 20 Pro, which was launched before the U.S. sanctions and compatible with 4G mobile networks.

Nikki claims that these figures suggest Huawei was forced to significantly shift suppliers over the year.

In the past Huawei has traditionally used the Android open-source operating system provided by Google.

While Huawei can still use basic Android software, other Google applications are subject to the U.S. sanctions and not available for Chinese makers, these include apps as Gmail, Google Search and YouTube cannot be installed in Huawei’s 5G smartphones.

The banned Chinese Company is currently racing to develop its own OS, dubbed “Hongmeng.” Analysts claim that the company will face huge obstacles in its efforts to expand global sales of its 5G smartphones due to the lack of Google apps.

In the patriotic Communist Chinese domestic market Huawei is gaining an edge over its domestic rivals. Xiaomi, the fourth largest smartphone maker in the world, has been working on chips for its smartphones. But its latest models do not yet contain any chip the company has developed itself.

Xiaomi “had no choice but to continue using Qualcomm chips” for its new 5G smartphones, according to Hideki Maeno, consulting director at Omdia Japan, the Japanese arm of British research company Omdia.

Qualcomm supplies almost all the chips Xiaomi uses in its 5G smartphones. To be sure, Huawei also said in March that it hoped to still be able to use U.S. suppliers and that despite the sanctions, the company spent 70% more with U.S. suppliers in 2019 than a year ago, according to an article by the Financial Times.

U.S. manufacturers also provide many other parts used in Xiaomi phones, accounting for 38% of the Chinese maker’s 5G smartphone components, 12 percentage points higher than those used in its 4G devices. This is also the case for other Chinese phone makers such as Oppo and Vivo.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Galaxy A51: Q1 Best Selling Phone
Chinese Smartphone Shipments To Vendors Rebound By 17pc
Samsung Tops 5G Phone Shipments in Q1
Cheap Chinese Phone Face New Threat From No Other Than Apple
Chinese Consumer Products Under Threat After China Threatens 80% OZ Barley Tariff
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Myer Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
Coronavirus Latest News Myer
/
May 15, 2020
/
Asus Expects Notebook Shipments To Grow By 30% In Q2
ASUS Laptops Latest News
/
May 15, 2020
/
Samsung Expands Family Of Affordable Galaxy A Smartphones
Latest News Samsung Smartphones
/
May 15, 2020
/
Shaver Shop’s Online Sales Grow 387%
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
May 15, 2020
/
Intel Invests In Chinese Chips
Brands Communication Content
/
May 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Myer Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
Coronavirus Latest News Myer
/
May 15, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
This morning Myer confirmed that an employee at their Highpoint Shopping Centre store in Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19....
Read More