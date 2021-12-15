The success or failure of Instagram is notoriously hard to gauge. Parent company Meta doesn’t break Instagram out in its earnings reports, and despite surveys claiming that Tik Tok is surpassing it in the 12-17 age group in terms of popularity, Instagram was still installed 570.7 million times on mobiles this year, according to SensorTower.

Now, workers at the company have revealed Instagram has officially crossed the two million monthly users mark, and did so in October just a week before Facebook announced its name change. The company is yet to make an official announcement.

The company hasn’t made its user numbers public since it announced one billion monthly active users back in June, 2018, a feat it took eight years to achieve.

Mark Zuckerberg acquired the company in 2012 for roughly A$1.4 billion.

“That’s a pretty significant compound annual growth rate of users,” David Heger, an analyst at Edward Jones, told CNBC.

“It tells me that even with the challenge of TikTok recently, Instagram is still certainly relevant to people.”