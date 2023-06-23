Apple have revealed the Vision Pro mixed reality headset will now offer an in-flight travel mode, through the use of visionOS.

While delving into the first beta for visionOS, many text strings relating to in-flight use were found by those at MacRumours.

They found it will have speed limit where users will be told “Virtual content has been temporarily hidden until you return to a safe speed.”

It seems this mode will be required to bypass warnings that could be received when travelling in a car, and will introduce features specific to being confined in a cabin.

Including the gaze awareness feature, which will indicate when people appear in an eyeline, being turned off ensuring no misbehaviour takes place in close proximity, and will warn users to remain still to stop them from possible hitting others in the face.

Apple has warned, however, this feature may not work as well in Travel mode.

Some of the code strings found with visionOS are:

Are you on an airplane?

If you’re on an airplane, you’ll need to keep Travel Mode on to continue using your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌.

Remain stationary in Travel Mode.

Remain stationary while this mode turns off.

Some awareness features will be off.

The current fit may reduce gaze accuracy.

Turn on Travel Mode when you’re on an airplane to continue using your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌.

Your representation is unavailable while Travel Mode is on.

Apple has previously shown off the device in use on an airplane earlier this month, but never explained how it worked.

There are expectations the Apple Vision Pro will be launched in early 2024 for the US, and other territories later in the year.

It is also expected to retail for $5,288 AUD.