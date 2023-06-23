At the WWDC this year, plans were announced that hotel TVs were going to become capatible with Apple’s AirPlay technology, and in addition Apple’s casting technology would make it possible for iPhone and iPad users to stream content to TVs.

Apple have claimed Airplay for Hotels is in the works, and would potentially give users the chance to sync up to the TV via a QR code. It would immediately set up access to media, screen mirroring, photo casting and more.

No additional logins will be required for the QR to connect to smart TV apps, and there will no need to download extra app either.

LG have announced it will be the very first manufacturer to build Apple’s technology into their TVs, which will available from later this year “at select properties.”

Michael Kosla from LG said, “This is a major advancement for in-room entertainment in the travel and hospitality industry, and underscores how closely we are listening to the needs of consumers who increasingly demand simple access to their personal media options on the biggest screen, wherever they are. Hotels that offer this feature will have an immediate leg up with travelers who use Apple devices, boosting guest satisfaction while providing real differentiation from local competition.”

LG have a goal to empower hotels to deliver guest satisfaction and plan to stop all guest from having to look at grainy TV through an aerial of looking at ads.