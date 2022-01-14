HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Images Of Moto G Stylus 2022 Leak

By | 14 Jan 2022

A press render of the upcoming Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 has leaked, showing the phone from all angles and revealing a number of its features.

The render (below) was published by 91Mobiles, and shows the gold coloured phone. According to the publication, it will also be available in black.

Taking these pictures as gospel, the Moto G Stylus 2022 appears to sport a volume rocker on the right, and a fingerprint sensor power button, and a slot for a SIM on the left.

The top has a microphone, while the bottom has a USB Type-C port, another microphone hole, and a speaker.

The rear will sport a triple-camera, with the front housing a punch-hole camera.

Obviously, the photo doesn’t reveal specs, but previous leaks have reported it will have a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 50MP (wide) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (depth) triple camera setup, 16MP selfie camera, MicroSD card slot, Android 11, 5,000mAh battery, and 10W charging.

There’s no word on when this beast will hit the market, and given the climate, even Motorola can’t offer any firm release dates.



