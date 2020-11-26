HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Harvey Norman > ‘I’ll Live To 100’: Gerry Harvey, 81, Won’t Step Down From Harvey Norman Any Time Soon

‘I’ll Live To 100’: Gerry Harvey, 81, Won’t Step Down From Harvey Norman Any Time Soon

By | 26 Nov 2020
,

Harvey Norman boss Gerry Harvey, who is worth an estimated $1.8 billion, told shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting he has no plans to retire and claims he will live to at least 100 years old.

While answering shareholder questions during the AGM, the 81-year-old shut down any suggestions he would be stepping down from the helm of the Aussie electronics retailer.

“No … I saw my doctor the other day and he said I’ll live to 100,” Harvey said.

Harvey also told Fairfax newspapers he looked to 90-year-old Rupert Murdoch as inspiration for staying busy well past his retirement.

“So then I look at Rupert Murdoch, and that bugger’s nearly 90, and he’s still mentally and physically ok, so he’s my measuring stick. You’ve got to be fairly optimistic,” he said.

Harvey was overwhelmingly re-elected as chairman of Harvey Norman on Wednesday, as the company reported a 160% jump in pre-tax profits for the first four months of the 2020-21 financial year.

Overall, the retailer posted a 28.2% sales revenue increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Its pre-tax profits for the first quarter more than doubled, with $341.11 million recorded compared to $131.17 million in the previous year.

Harvey Norman chief executive Katie Page said the pandemic and work-from-home boom will continue to influence the home lifestyle and technology product categories.

“The big change we have seen globally … is the psychology of people wanting to spend time with their families in their communities,” Page said.

“I don’t think I have seen a stronger time where people have had a reset because of Covid and I don’t think that is going to change any time in the future quickly.”

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Gerry Harvey Wins Thumping Re-Election As Harvey Norman Profits Soar
EXCLUSIVE: Questions Raised Over Liquidation Of Thousands Of Konka TVs
David Jones Still In A Dark Place As Profits Evaporate
Harvey Norman Directors Take Big Hit As Retailer Named & Shamed
Harvey Norman Warns It Won’t Have PS5 In-Store, Online Only For Thursday Release
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Rolls Out Update To Echo Buds Which Might Convert AirPods Users
Amazon Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/
Apple Defends Security Chief Accused Of Bribing Authorities With iPads
Apple Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/
Sony Claim That Retailers Will Have Stock Of The PS5 For Xmas, Let’s Wait & See
Console Gaming Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/
BREAKING: Amazon Web Services Down
Amazon Amazon Alexa Industry
/
November 26, 2020
/
ACCC Tipped To Investigate Questionable TV Pricing At Lloyds Auctions
4K TV Display
/
November 26, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Rolls Out Update To Echo Buds Which Might Convert AirPods Users
Amazon Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Amazon’s Echo Buds have been updated with a raft of new features to help users track their workouts. The Amazon-branded...
Read More