BREAKING: Amazon Web Services Down

By | 26 Nov 2020
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has suffered a major outage, bringing down a swathe of websites and services with it.

Issues were reported for the cloud computing service’s Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 region at around 5am Sydney time this morning, which has impacted sites and services that rely on AWS including iRobot, Ring, Alexa, and Roku.

“We continue to work towards recovery of the issue affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 Region,” Amazon said on its AWS service health dashboard at around 7:15am Sydney time. “We also continue to see an improvement in error rates for Kinesis and several affected services, but expect full recovery to still take up to a few hours.”

The issue is primarily impacting the United States; however, AWS is one of the world’s largest cloud computing providers, and some services such as iRobot are also experiencing issues in Australia.

