Amazon Web Services (AWS) has suffered a major outage, bringing down a swathe of websites and services with it.

Issues were reported for the cloud computing service’s Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 region at around 5am Sydney time this morning, which has impacted sites and services that rely on AWS including iRobot, Ring, Alexa, and Roku.

I… can't vacuum… because us-east-1 is down. — Geoff Belknap (@geoffbelknap) November 25, 2020

“We continue to work towards recovery of the issue affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 Region,” Amazon said on its AWS service health dashboard at around 7:15am Sydney time. “We also continue to see an improvement in error rates for Kinesis and several affected services, but expect full recovery to still take up to a few hours.”

The issue is primarily impacting the United States; however, AWS is one of the world’s largest cloud computing providers, and some services such as iRobot are also experiencing issues in Australia.