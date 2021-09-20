HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > IKEA’s $55 Device Turns Any Surface Into Wireless Charger

IKEA’s $55 Device Turns Any Surface Into Wireless Charger

By | 20 Sep 2021

Ikea is launching a $55 wireless charging pad which can be attached to the underside of a table or shelf, turning any surface into a wireless charger.

The Sjömärke will be available online and in Australian stores from next month, and, unlike many Wireless Qi charging pads, this charger works through wood and plastic, meaning it can be hidden away underneath a table.

It needs to be within 8mm of the device, and Ikea’s manual recommends a surface less than seven-eighths of an inch thick.

“Perfect to mount on a desk, side table or bedside table when you want chargers and cables to blend into the decor to keep the room neat and tidy,” the manual boasts.

About Post Author
You may also like
IKEA To Sell Air Purifier Built Into Side Table
IKEA Described As “Swedish Tax Dodgers, Milking Australia”
Ikea ‘Pathetic’ Slammed By Broadcaster Piers Morgan, Over Their Values
Court Wallops Ikea For Spying On Workers
Ikea To Get New CEO, Confirms Move To Small Mall Stores
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optus Towers Auction Bids Due Today
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
You Beaut! Alexa Now Understands Aussie Lingo
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
Amazon Pull The Plug On Chinese Brands Over Dodgy Reviews
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
PlayStation Now Looks To Be Launching In Australia Soon
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
Apple Set To Play Catch-up With Foldable Smartphones
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optus Towers Auction Bids Due Today
Latest News
/
September 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Bank of America is taking final offers today for the sale of the $2 billion Optus towers portfolio. The portfolio...
Read More