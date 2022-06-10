IKEA is recalling an espresso maker sold in its Australian stores due to an increased risk of the product bursting during use.

The Metallisk espresso maker for hob is designed to sit on a flame and boil liquid, making this not an ideal scenario.

The recall is regaining the stainless-steel safety valve, and pertains to those date stamped between 2040 and 2204.

The recall explains: “Risk of the product bursting during use after a change of material and construction of the safety valve. Only the products with the stainless-steel safety valve (silver/grey in colour), are included in the recall. No other units are affected by this recall.”