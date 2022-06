Aldi’s latest Special Buys range features a number of electrical bargains, including a 70-inch TV for only $699.

The 70″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with webOS will be available on Saturday, June 18, and is likely to sell out quick smart.

As with Aldi’s Special Buys range over the past year, this will not be available at all stores, due to the supply chain issues currently plaguing the globe.