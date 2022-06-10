HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Federal Court Orders Twitter To Identify Anonymous User

By | 10 Jun 2022

The Federal Court has set what will no doubt be a dangerous legal precedent by ordering Twitter to disclose the identity behind a popular anonymous account.

The court has given Twitter 14 days to reveal the name and email addresses “pertaining to the user who created the Twitter account with handle @PRGuy17” as right-wing media figure Avi Yemeni brings defamation proceedings against the user.

Yemeni, a journalist at Rebel News claims the account posted “defamatory imputations” against him, and called him a “criminal”.

He claims the anonymity means the user was “not held responsible” for its content.

 



