The Federal Court has set what will no doubt be a dangerous legal precedent by ordering Twitter to disclose the identity behind a popular anonymous account.

The court has given Twitter 14 days to reveal the name and email addresses “pertaining to the user who created the Twitter account with handle @PRGuy17” as right-wing media figure Avi Yemeni brings defamation proceedings against the user.

BREAKING: Anonymous user 'Trudapolooza' has called for an end to online anonymity. 🥴 https://t.co/Mek5FzHsB3 — PRGuy (@PRGuy17) June 9, 2022

Yemeni, a journalist at Rebel News claims the account posted “defamatory imputations” against him, and called him a “criminal”.

He claims the anonymity means the user was “not held responsible” for its content.