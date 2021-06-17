HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Ikea ‘Pathetic’ Slammed By Broadcaster Piers Morgan, Over Their Values

Ikea ‘Pathetic’ Slammed By Broadcaster Piers Morgan, Over Their Values

By | 17 Jun 2021

Ikea who last week confirmed an expansion of their Australian operation into retail stores in shopping centres has been slammed by of all people Piers Morgan the outspoken UK broadcaster after the Swedish Company attempted to influence comment on a UK broadcaster.

The blow up that saw Morgan describe the Swedish furniture maker who has recently moved into appliances and consumer electronics in Australia as being “pathetic virtue-signalling twerps” and that he would now be boycotting their stores.

“Ikea has decided to boycott GB News because of our alleged values,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Here are Ikea’s values – a French CEO who is a criminal with a two-year suspended jail sentence for spying on staff.”

The former Good Morning Britain anchor then pointed out that the company’s French arm was fined A$1.58M this week after it was found guilty of using private detectives and police officers to collect staff’s private data.

Jean-Louis Baillot, Ikea France’s former CEO, was given a two-year suspended jail term and a $90,000 fine.

Ikea claims that the radio station is not in line with its “humanistic values”.

GB News has vowed to fight cancel culture and reflect voices not heard in the media.

The launch of GB News earlier this week was watched by more people than both the BBC News channel and Sky News despite several technical glitches on opening night, according to data released yesterday.

The broadcaster has faced criticism from campaigners such as the group Stop Funding Hate.

Cancel culture is an idea generally promoted by right-leaning commentators that activists, mostly on the left, are seeking to suppress free expression by permanently shaming and ostracising individuals deemed to have transgressed.

It is often associated with woke culture – a call for an increased alertness to social injustice that some on the right of politics feel has strayed into stifling political correctness.

The GB News presenting line-up includes ex-BBC host Simon McCoy, ITV veteran Alastair Stewart and ex-Sun journalist Dan Wootton.

Morgan is not a member of the station’s line-up; despite speculation he would join the channel following his leaving ITV’s Good Morning Britain show in March.

The Chairman of GB News is Andrew Neil the former BBC political editor who is also well known in Australia, Neil said GB News would aim to “puncture the pomposity of our elites in politics, business, media and academia and expose their growing promotion of cancel culture for the threat to free speech and democracy that it is”.

Cancel culture is an idea generally promoted by right-leaning commentators that activists, mostly on the left, are seeking to suppress free expression by permanently shaming and ostracising individuals deemed to have transgressed.

It is often associated with woke culture – a call for an increased alertness to social injustice that some on the right of politics feel has strayed into stifling political correctness.

GB News is available on Freeview channel 236 as well as other platforms including Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Court Wallops Ikea For Spying On Workers
Ikea To Get New CEO, Confirms Move To Small Mall Stores
Ikea Accidentally Confirms A New Sonos-Powered Symfonisk Smart Speaker
Ikea Dumps Print Catalogue After 70-Year Tradition
Ikea Gets Into Gaming Furniture
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Problems For Peloton As McFee Slams Their ‘Cult’ Bikes
Latest News
/
June 17, 2021
/
Greens’ JobKeeper Payback Motion Narrowly Fails In Parliament
Harvey Norman Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/
Sonos Whinges About Apple, Google & Amazon To Senate Hearing
Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/
D-Link Releases Wi-Fi 6 Indoor And Wi-Fi 5 Outdoor Units
Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/
Shaver Shop Takes Big Dive, ‘CEO Does Not Take Media Calls”
Latest News
/
June 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Problems For Peloton As McFee Slams Their ‘Cult’ Bikes
Latest News
/
June 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Peloton whose spin doctors, were earlier this week flogging the brands expensive cult training bikes to the Australian market has...
Read More