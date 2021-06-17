Ikea who last week confirmed an expansion of their Australian operation into retail stores in shopping centres has been slammed by of all people Piers Morgan the outspoken UK broadcaster after the Swedish Company attempted to influence comment on a UK broadcaster.

The blow up that saw Morgan describe the Swedish furniture maker who has recently moved into appliances and consumer electronics in Australia as being “pathetic virtue-signalling twerps” and that he would now be boycotting their stores.

“Ikea has decided to boycott GB News because of our alleged values,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Here are Ikea’s values – a French CEO who is a criminal with a two-year suspended jail sentence for spying on staff.”

The former Good Morning Britain anchor then pointed out that the company’s French arm was fined A$1.58M this week after it was found guilty of using private detectives and police officers to collect staff’s private data.

Jean-Louis Baillot, Ikea France’s former CEO, was given a two-year suspended jail term and a $90,000 fine.

Ikea claims that the radio station is not in line with its “humanistic values”.

GB News has vowed to fight cancel culture and reflect voices not heard in the media.

The launch of GB News earlier this week was watched by more people than both the BBC News channel and Sky News despite several technical glitches on opening night, according to data released yesterday.

The broadcaster has faced criticism from campaigners such as the group Stop Funding Hate.

Cancel culture is an idea generally promoted by right-leaning commentators that activists, mostly on the left, are seeking to suppress free expression by permanently shaming and ostracising individuals deemed to have transgressed.

It is often associated with woke culture – a call for an increased alertness to social injustice that some on the right of politics feel has strayed into stifling political correctness.

The GB News presenting line-up includes ex-BBC host Simon McCoy, ITV veteran Alastair Stewart and ex-Sun journalist Dan Wootton.

Morgan is not a member of the station’s line-up; despite speculation he would join the channel following his leaving ITV’s Good Morning Britain show in March.

The Chairman of GB News is Andrew Neil the former BBC political editor who is also well known in Australia, Neil said GB News would aim to “puncture the pomposity of our elites in politics, business, media and academia and expose their growing promotion of cancel culture for the threat to free speech and democracy that it is”.

GB News is available on Freeview channel 236 as well as other platforms including Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.