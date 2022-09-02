HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
IKEA Australia Opening First ‘Plan And Order Point’ For Faster Shopping

By | 2 Sep 2022

IKEA Australia will be opening its first Plan and Order Point this month, a “customer meeting point” a fraction of the size of its traditional warehouses.

The new store will open September 29 in Highpoint Shopping Centre, Melbourne’s largest mall.

Sized between just 300 and 500 square metres, the new centre is designed for customers to gain one-to-one advice on how to plan “some of the more complex home furnishing products and services IKEA offers”, providing inspiration and solutions.

“With the IKEA Highpoint Plan and Order Point we can engage with new Melbourne customers in a more personalised and bespoke way than ever before,” explains Julian Pertile, Manager of IKEA Richmond and the new Plan and Order Point.

“We hope to welcome customers that have never shopped with us before, as well as existing customers that may have found creating complex solutions, such as a kitchen or wardrobe system, too daunting to tackle alone.”

Customers can order what they wish at the Plan and Order Point, and then choose home delivery or pick up their items at a collection point close by. No physical stock is kept at the centre.

Bookings for planning appointments need to be made, which can be done from September 15 at IKEA’s website.

IKEA says that based on the success of this first Plan and Order point, additional locations may be opened across Australia in 2023.


